Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale was elected to the Canyon County Board of Commissioners in 2015 as a Republican and told the Idaho Press over the phone, that he will retire after the end of this year.
Before being elected as a commissioner, Dale served on the Nampa City Council for six years and as mayor of Nampa for 12 years. He is currently vice president of the three-member board of county commissioners.
“It was 25 years ago that I entered the arena of local government,” Dale said, adding that he thinks it is time to retire.
Dale said he has no plans to seek any other public office in the future, though his fellow commissioner, Pam White, said she “never sees Tom Dale retiring from public service.”
Dale, then mayor, appointed White to fill a vacant city council seat in Nampa in 2007. She said, “He saw in me something that I would never have dreamed. I’ll always be grateful to him for allowing me that opportunity for public service. I have loved every single second of it. I have loved what I do.”
Dale will serve on the commission until his seat is filled after the county general election in November. His seat will be on the primary ballot in May.