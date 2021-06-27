Merrideth Dressler, Amy Caldwell and Sherry Placido helped save a life.
Jeff McDonnell is a custodian at St. Ignatius, a Catholic school in Meridian. When he’s not keeping the school spotless and helping with school lunch, he loves playing the guitar and making music.
McDonnell’s talent inspired Merrideth Dressler, a second-grade teacher at St. Ignatius, to ask him to perform for her class. “I did the presentation … and after that, I was packing up and my heart stopped and I went down. After that I don’t remember anything.”
McDonnell had a heart attack. Luckily, Dressler was trained and knew exactly what to do. She started CPR and yelled to the classroom aide, Amy Caldwell, to get help and the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
An AED can reset the heart’s natural pacemaker and help it begin beating normally again.
“I ran to the office to have them call 911,” Caldwell said.
Sherry Placido, the school-certified nursing assistant who brought the AED to the classroom, was able to help Dressler resuscitate McDonnell. Emergency medical crews arrived on the scene within eight minutes and said those eight minutes were critical to Jeff’s survival.
“It was a lot and it was emotional, and I would hope for someone to do that for me and my loved ones,” Caldwell said. “I was just happy that we were there to help him.”
The husband and father of three daughters said he is so grateful that he was surrounded by his school family when it happened.
“I am very lucky, I’m blessed,” McDonnell said. “If I wasn’t there in the class, I would have been by myself somewhere on campus, and there would have been nobody to help me. I wouldn’t be here today. I’m just totally blessed.”