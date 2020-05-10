Mason Bennett is a seventh-grader at Compass Charter School in Meridian. In a recent email to Idaho Press, he wrote: ”With so much negative, I wanted to tell you about some positive in the community. Waffle Love has been delivering free waffles to the elderly and immune compromised every Sunday since the 22nd of March. The new owners (Mason’s parents, Stephanie and Jacob Bennett) purchased the restaurant on Feb. 28 of this year and wanted to give to our community and started posting in the Nextdoor app and got over 400 submissions for people to deliver to. There are volunteers that help us deliver them all on Sunday. We call it ‘Service Sundays.’”
“What a time to buy a restaurant,” said Stephanie Bennett, referring to the pandemic. When events and restaurants began shutting down and people had to stay home, Stephanie said she and her husband wanted to do something. They came up with the idea of delivering waffles and “we hit over 500 deliveries last Saturday,” she said, explaining they took Sunday off because it was Easter Sunday.
On April 19 they delivered 200 Love Waffles to the Tramore Senior Apartments in Meridian. Stephanie said people are happy to get the treats. “We have received letters and cards in the mail. Most of my staff are high school kids so getting that appreciation means a lot,” she said, adding that her team at the restaurant help with the free weekend deliveries. “It has been an awesome circle of appreciation,” Stephanie said. “We love our community and our community is loving us right back.”