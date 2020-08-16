Ted Kunz, Idaho Press’ own “Two-wheeled wanderer,” set out over a year and a half ago to travel around the world “on two wheels.”
Starting in Meridian, he made his way on a motorcycle to the southernmost tip of South America, sending monthly dispatches of his journey — meeting people along the way, sharing his challenges and mishaps, and noting in detail what it was like. We all enjoyed traveling along, sort of in his pocket or like a fly on the wall.
Next, he went to South Africa by boat. Once on land, he found he had to switch gears and pick up another mode of two-wheels to get around — a bicycle. Well, he made it all the way to Livingstone, Zambia, before COVID-19 started to spread and the global shutdown related to the pandemic waylaid him. All the borders closed; he was the epitome of hunkering down.
And what has he done since? It’s a pretty amazing story on top of a pretty amazing story. He happened on to a student who needed a little cash in order to buy books and go back to university. Ted decided to help. And when he went to visit said university, he saw a project that had wilted on the vine. A science laboratory that had the bare bones of being constructed, but the project had stopped because of a lack of funds.
Stuck as he was with nowhere to roll on two wheels at least for awhile, Ted made a big decision. He decided to help build the science lab. Appealing to his vast fan base of readers, he also found a lot of compassionate folks back home. Long story short, Ted is well on the way to making this dream come true, thanks to his passion and dedication, a personal investment of $10,000 and the help of about $30,000 from Idaho Press readers back home, at last count on Aug. 6.
Ted can be reached at ted_kunz@yahoo.com.