My burgeoning collection of custom-tailored Chitenge shirts. The material feels quite elegant and the fit is perfect. All have come as gifts from teachers and PTA members at Libuyu School.

Ted Kunz, Idaho Press’ own “Two-wheeled wanderer,” set out over a year and a half ago to travel around the world “on two wheels.”

Starting in Meridian, he made his way on a motorcycle to the southernmost tip of South America, sending monthly dispatches of his journey — meeting people along the way, sharing his challenges and mishaps, and noting in detail what it was like. We all enjoyed traveling along, sort of in his pocket or like a fly on the wall.

Next, he went to South Africa by boat. Once on land, he found he had to switch gears and pick up another mode of two-wheels to get around — a bicycle. Well, he made it all the way to Livingstone, Zambia, before COVID-19 started to spread and the global shutdown related to the pandemic waylaid him. All the borders closed; he was the epitome of hunkering down.

And what has he done since? It’s a pretty amazing story on top of a pretty amazing story. He happened on to a student who needed a little cash in order to buy books and go back to university. Ted decided to help. And when he went to visit said university, he saw a project that had wilted on the vine. A science laboratory that had the bare bones of being constructed, but the project had stopped because of a lack of funds.

Stuck as he was with nowhere to roll on two wheels at least for awhile, Ted made a big decision. He decided to help build the science lab. Appealing to his vast fan base of readers, he also found a lot of compassionate folks back home. Long story short, Ted is well on the way to making this dream come true, thanks to his passion and dedication, a personal investment of $10,000 and the help of about $30,000 from Idaho Press readers back home, at last count on Aug. 6.

