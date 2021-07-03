This soldier is trying to win her best friend’s freedom. Her furry best friend, that is. Stationed in the Middle East, Army Specialist Taylor Cheshire from Boise bonded with a dog she found near death, and is now on a mission to beat the clock to bring him back to safety in her home country.
At first, Spc. Cheshire thought she saw a cat lying behind a building. Upon further review, she discovered it was a dog that had been attacked. The dog was emaciated and had deep puncture wounds, including on his stomach and above his eye. He was near death, but she took him back with her, named him Caesar, and went into action trying to nurse him back to health.
And she did. In fact, Caesar healed fully and the two formed a strong bond that went both ways. While she was helping him, she found that he was also helping her. On the other side of the world from her family, she found Caesar making her happy again. They played together and he would curl up to sleep with her, giving them both the comfort they needed to get through difficult times.
Now, she is on a mission to get Caesar out of the Middle East and send him back home to America.
“Caesar and I became the closest of friends and I can’t imagine leaving him in the Middle East without me,” said Spc. Cheshire. “The new restrictions going into effect will keep him there in danger. We need to get him to freedom as soon as possible.”
Spc. Cheshire reached out to Paws of War (pawsofwar.org) for assistance in relocating Caesar. Now she is hopefully close to being able to bring the pup home.