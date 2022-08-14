Members of the Caldwell Police Department pose with officers from their agency that were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in August 2021. A ceremony will be held once again on Aug. 17 to honor six law enforcement officers with the state’s Medal of Honor.
Six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony in Boise.
The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.
Medals will be awarded Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Idaho Capitol.
The state’s highest honor for law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals and emergency medical service providers will be awarded to:
• Officer Steve Bonas, Boise Police Department
• Sgt. Chris Davis, Boise Police Department
• Sgt. Kevin Holtry, Boise Police Department
• Deputy Camron Killmar, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office
• Officer Samuel Lang, Nampa Police Department
• Officer Matthew Rappatoni, Caldwell Police Department.
The Medal of Honor Commission met March 2 to consider this year’s nominations, all of which were made by Idaho law enforcement agencies.