Idaho Medal of Honor ceremony (copy)

Members of the Caldwell Police Department pose with officers from their agency that were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol in August 2021. A ceremony will be held once again on Aug. 17 to honor six law enforcement officers with the state’s Medal of Honor.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony in Boise.

The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.

