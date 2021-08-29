Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two seniors from Revel Eagle recently had the unique opportunity to ride aboard a visiting B-17 at Nampa Airport. Silk Higer, executive director at Revel Eagle, helped coordinate this special experience for them.

Pamela Washburn, a resident of Revel Eagle, took the flight in remembrance of her father, who was a pilot in the Air Force and flew the B-17 during World War II. Washburn took a photo of her father on the flight. She is also retired from the Air Force.

Rolland “Butch,” also a resident of Revel Eagle, is a Vietnam veteran and is battling brain cancer. The B-17 flight was one of his “bucket list” opportunities — taking to the skies, and living life to its fullest no matter what challenges he’s been facing.

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments