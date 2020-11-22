Sierra McIver is an American Sign Language translator and outreach coordinator for the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Although being an interpreter wasn’t her first career choice, it was always her fallback go to.
“That was my Plan B — but I never found my Plan A,” she said. Being an ASL interpreter was also a fairly natural choice. “My mom was also a sign language interpreter,” McIver said.
Both of her mother’s parents — McIver’s grandparents — are deaf, including her grandfather Earl Lester Hafer, Jr., who, for the first time in his 77 years, voted in the 2020 election.
McIver wasn’t that surprised to find out her grandfather had never before voted, she said, because living in the deaf world can be such a challenge when it comes to understanding English and making its concepts accessible.
“Part of it was shocking, but part of it resembles his life experience of a person who is deaf,” said McIver. “They’re either the last to know — or they never know. My grandfather was around 14 before he was exposed to sign language. Nobody, I guess, had taken the time to explain what (voting) means, to break down the ballot. English is his second language.”
Hafer said he is grateful to his daughter and granddaughter for helping him to complete this milestone. “The reasons I didn’t vote (before) were because I felt like the education I received was behind, I didn’t feel like I fully understood the ideas because it’s in a language that’s not accessible,” he said. “My daughter and my granddaughter have helped me. … I grew up without a language initially … now I know enough and I feel like it’s time for me to vote.
“I hope whoever wins will do the best job for our country.”