Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari talks with members of the media as he announces his candidacy for the Boise School District board during a press conference at Boise High School, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari looks on, at right, as his campaign treasurer Sam Sandmire introduces him to members of the media during a press conference announcing his candidacy for the Boise School District board at a press conference in front of Boise High School, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
If elected, he would be the first student representative to serve on the board.
“I think the most important thing to me is representation, is school boards recognizing that actually, they do exist to serve students,” Rajbhandari said.
Rajbhandari is a rising senior at Boise High School. Because he turns 18 in August, he is eligible for the school board election on Sept. 6. Rajbhandari will be challenging Steve Schmidt, who was appointed to the board in November 2021, according to a press release from Rajbhandari’s campaign.
Rajbhandari has been active in various local advocacy efforts. As part of the Idaho Climate Justice League, Rajbhandari helped push the district to adopt a sustainability plan, including a move to clean energy.
Rajbhandari is a proponent of education about climate change, and persuaded actress and climate activist Jane Fonda to fund him and eight other students to take a Boise State University class on the subject. He is also the youth engagement coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League, according to his campaign website.
On Tuesday, Rajbhandari highlighted his interest in putting in place policy to slow climate change if elected.
“Energy is the district’s second-largest expense after teacher and staff salaries, so by making common sense cuts, we could save up to 50% on energy costs and reinvest that in our schools and communities, such as mental health services,” he said.
In addition to climate advocacy, Rajbhandari has also worked with the group March for Our Lives, a student-led group that is part of a national movement proposing legislation prioritizing mental health and gun safety.
If elected to the seat, Rajbhandari would serve a two-year term. His priorities for improving mental health include pushing back school start times to past 8:30 a.m., which is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for middle schools and high schools. He would also like to increase school funding, in part so that more school psychologists can be hired, he said.
Rajbhandari said it would be impossible for him to be the sole voice of students in the district, and wants to encourage more student participation in board affairs.
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.