Fostering Christmas is an Idaho-based nonprofit working to ensure every foster child in the state receives at least one present for Christmas.
The organization provides presents to Idaho foster kids who enter the system after Thanksgiving and otherwise wouldn’t get Christmas gifts.
The effort began in 2014 when Newsletter Pro CEO Shaun Buck learned hundreds of local foster children would go without gifts on Christmas morning. That year, he made a promise that no foster child in Canyon County would lack a present.
Shaun made the same pledge the next year, and the next. His small promise grew to reach more kids in more counties. Today, dozens of companies and individuals partner with Fostering Christmas to donate money and gifts, and ensure no child is left out of the holiday magic.
“Working so closely with the social workers, these last six years of running Fostering Christmas, you really start to get a feel for the impact that a simple present can bring to a kid who doesn’t have much,” said Karli McNamee of Fostering Christmas. “These kids are the ones that often get forgotten. They enter care too late for the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees, and social workers have to scramble for resources locally to try and make sure they get a present for Christmas anyway. Prior to Fostering Christmas, they weren’t always successful. And that thought brings tears to my eyes every time.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!