Sara Alsaifi of Boise is one of 20 exceptional students to be selected nationally to receive Scholarship America’s 2022 Dream Award. The Dream Award is Scholarship America’s renewable scholarship program for students with financial need, who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college.
Born in Syria, Alsaifi was just 6 years old when her family left her troubled home country and emigrated to the United States. She started school behind her peers—but her aptitude, adaptability and a strong support system saw her taking nine Advanced Placement courses in high school. Along the way, she became captivated by the groundbreaking research, novel creations, and ever-growing curiosity that the field of medicine encompassed. She’s majoring in molecular biology at Boise State University.
“At a time when some students question whether getting a college education is worth the high cost, others are committed to overcoming those challenges. Our Dream Award scholars represent those remarkable students who persevere despite the hardships in their lives,” said Mike Nylund, president and CEO of Scholarship America. “They’re determined to meet their education and career goals and we’re committed to helping them attain those goals.”
Alsaifi and the other winners will be honored at a dinner and award ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 16.
Since the Dream Award began in 2014, more than $3.2 million in scholarships have been awarded to 150 students. The hardships that Dream Award scholars have overcome include personal and family illnesses, poverty, neglect, learning disabilities and homelessness. Seventy percent of recipients are the first in their families to attend college; 80 percent have contributed financially to their families’ income; and nearly one-third have served as caregivers while enrolled as students.