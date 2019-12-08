This one is for the kid in all of us. The one who loves candy.
Sandy Goldberg, aka “The Halloween Lady,” will always make sure kids get candy when they go trick-or-treating at her house.
In fact, she makes up bag-fulls of candy for her trick-or-treaters.
Halloween is her favorite holiday.
“I love it,” she said. “I heard that Nampa, of all places, is No. 2 for trick-or-treating in the nation. Last year, we had 500 people.”
Goldberg said her Halloween fixation — it’s not just a seasonal one, by the way — goes back to her own childhood.
“I grew up in the country and the closest home was a quarter-mile down the road, so we didn’t even go trick-or-treating that often,” she said. “My aunt lived in the city, and we got to go there sometimes.”
She made a vow to make up for it one day.
“I said, ‘When I’m grown up, I’m going to let kids go trick-or-treating and give out lots of candy.’”