Russ Stoddard is the founder of Oliver Russell and owner of the Oliver Russell building that sits front and center on Front Street as it gets ready to join The Connector. That building gets a lot of traffic and people motoring by constantly take in the eye-catching art emblazoned on it.
But that’s not the end of art there. Stoddard has gifted his building as a canvas for more. Along the alley side, social justice leaders announce Inspiration Alley, which is now continuing in a wrap-around manner. And that’s not all: More is coming.
Stoddard is the author of “Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business.” And his company is one of a handful of local companies that have achieved B Corp certification, which means, essentially, the company is committed to conducting itself for the good — of the community, of its employees and of the environment. He said the wall of inspiration has been included in an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary. Schools bring busloads of kids “looking to learn more about people who are committed to changing the world for good,” he said.
“I believe our community needs to be inspired by champions of social and environmental justice — there are so many powerful stories to tell through public art, stories that are received and experienced differently than in other media. Plus, I love the work of Sector Seventeen (the mural artists) and wanted to give them a big canvas to work on.”
In addition to the original social justice heroes featured on the building — Malala Yousafzai, Maya Moore, Colin Kaepernick, and Dolores Huerta — five more are now on the back wall: Rosalie Fish, Mitsuye Endo, Alexei Navalny, Homero Gómez González, and Greta Thunberg, climate activist and founder of the Fridays for Future movement. Dolly Parton has her own place as well.
“And we’re expanding outside downtown Boise for the first time with a mural of Chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen at Red Bench Pizza on Vista and Kootenai streets, which is super exciting,” Stoddard said.
He said he hopes the images give back to others. “I hope they are inspired to make changes in their own life that make our community and the environment better and that they open themselves to different ideas, perspectives, and people.”