On May 8, at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Robert Beaman received a prestigious award: the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot award. Beaman’s achievement is based on a 50-year accident free flight roster as a pilot, including six years of U.S. Navy aviation, 27 years as a helicopter pilot in the Army and 10 years as a contractor pilot after his retirement from the military service as an Army Chief Warrant Officer- 5.
“It wasn’t easy,” Beaman said, “because for almost 40 years I was a military combat pilot instructor — when you’re out there with people trying to kill you everyday.” It was a lot of Army tactical flying “a lot of low-level stuff,” Beaman said.
Beaman’s aviation history as a pilot spanned from his first solo flight on March 3, 1971 to March 3, 2021. to March 3, 2021.
Beaman, “Bob” to his friends and family, is also a volunteer guide at the Warhawk Air Museum and is an expert in military aviation. He is also a survivor of the USS Forrestal (CV-59) fire that happened on July 29, 1967 while he was deployed to the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. The fire killed 134 and injured 161 sailors. Beaman, who had just turned 21 on that very day, battled the fire to save others.
“I was on the flight deck,” Beaman said. “I had been in Vietnam five days.” After 10 bombs exploded on the carrier, the devastating fire ensued.
“ ... I thought it was going to be the last day of my life. We fought fire for two days,” Beaman said. “That was my introduction to adulthood.”
While Beaman survived the ordeal, the experience left an enduring mark on his life since. “I don’t have survivor guilt anymore … but it put the onus on me to live … I wanted to make sure I didn’t live a wasted life.”