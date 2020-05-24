When Rich Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — on April 30, 2018 — musician Kevin Kirk, who has been friends with, and has performed alongside of him over the past 25 years, made The Drip Lounge act a twosome. Kirk had been performing for patients at the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
Recently, Hall and Kirk performed together again, streamed in a live Facebook performance as a fundraiser for the St. Luke’s Foundation COVID fund. They were joined by Jon Hyneman on drums. The concert is streaming for free on the St. Luke’s Health System’s Facebook page and there will is a “text-to-give” option to help those medical personnel who are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic to get the personal protective equipment they so desperately need.
So far, they have raised over $15,000. If you’d like to help, text: SLHS to 555-888 or go to the website: stlukesonline.org.