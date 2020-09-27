After being a staple on Idaho’s Spanish airwaves for almost 40 years, Ricardo “RQ” Quilantán kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
When presenting him with the award, the Commission’s J.J Saldaña told the crowd gathered under the Capitol rotunda that Quilantán’s was not just for the gift of Spanish music he brings to the state, but also his work supporting the community.
Quilantán has used his platform to become a local source for Spanish news consumers. He runs the Facebook page RQ Noticias, which he uses to posts local news he translated himself for his readers. This includes everything from weather updates to missing person reports. Since the start of the pandemic, Quilantán has also used his page to get vital COVID-19 information out in Spanish, something the state has been criticized for falling behind on.
During his acceptance speech at the Capitol, Quilantán said that the lifetime achievement award is owed to the strength of your community and how much they push you to grow.
“We are here in this time, where life is good,” he said. “Never forget the ones that have helped you in life and don’t forget to return that help, that love. Emphasis on the love.”