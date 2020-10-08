Palina Louangketh, a former refugee from Laos, was the first home chef to teach the Idaho Office of Refugee's Zoom cooking class. She shared her favorite Lao egg roll recipe to a group of about 28 attendees.
Louangketh initially rejected her Lao heritage when her family moved to Boise as she tried to fit in. It was through food and the act of wrapping the egg rolls that truly allowed her to embrace her roots.
Louangketh's mother was very young and alone when she crossed the border between Laos and Thailand, in hopes of finding a better life for herself and young children. Louangketh was inspired by her mother's story to spearhead the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora.
The museum is still in the design phase, but its goal when it is finished is to be a space to highlight the lives of diaspora groups from within Idaho and around the world.
“The person I am today is all because of mom,” Louangketh said. “She is my truest hero, my inspiration.”