Ole Beymer in his workshop
Buy Now

Ole Beymer uses a band saw to cut pieces of wood that will become parts of a wooden wagon kit he produces in his workshop Jan. 8, 2019. Beymer, who also serves as a volunteer crossing guard at Willow Creek Elementary, donates the wagon kits to fourth-graders to help them in their studies of Idaho history and the Oregon Trail.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

After finishing a decades-long career as a teacher, principal and administrator for the Nampa School District, Ole Beymer wasn’t done helping local students.

For the past eight years, Beymer has been volunteering at Willow Creek Elementary in Nampa, serving as a crossing guard and making homemade wagon kits for the school’s fourth grade students to assemble while they learn about the Oregon Trail. Willow Creek principal Scott Knopp said Beymer has also been known to help out in other ways, such as plowing the school’s sidewalks after a snowfall or pitching in during lunch hours.

Beymer’s wife, Judy Beymer, said his service has had such an impact on the Nampa community that he is “constantly recognized” by adults and children whenever the couple goes out. Beymer said while working at the crosswalk, he will see children as young as 3 years old waving at him and greeting him by name.

“We all need an Ole in our lives,” Knopp said.

Erin Bamer is the Nampa/Caldwell reporter. Contact her at 208-465-8193, or ebamer@idahopress.com. Follow on Twitter @ErinBamer.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments