After finishing a decades-long career as a teacher, principal and administrator for the Nampa School District, Ole Beymer wasn’t done helping local students.
For the past eight years, Beymer has been volunteering at Willow Creek Elementary in Nampa, serving as a crossing guard and making homemade wagon kits for the school’s fourth grade students to assemble while they learn about the Oregon Trail. Willow Creek principal Scott Knopp said Beymer has also been known to help out in other ways, such as plowing the school’s sidewalks after a snowfall or pitching in during lunch hours.
Beymer’s wife, Judy Beymer, said his service has had such an impact on the Nampa community that he is “constantly recognized” by adults and children whenever the couple goes out. Beymer said while working at the crosswalk, he will see children as young as 3 years old waving at him and greeting him by name.
“We all need an Ole in our lives,” Knopp said.