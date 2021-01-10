Mike Dittenber, head of the Caldwell Housing Authority, believes access to a roof over one’s head is a human right.
As the executive director of the Caldwell Housing Authority, Dittenber helps run Farmway Village, a small community that houses farmworkers and others in units below market value.
Recently, Dittenber saw a need for an affordable RV park in Caldwell. He said he fields about 10 calls each week from people asking if they can park their RVs on the Farmway Village property. Currently, Dittenber has to say no because he doesn’t have the appropriate zoning from the county to allow RVs to be parked on the land.
Though, Dittenber is in the process of getting an affordable RV park up and running. It would be the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley.
“I think the next wave of caring for people who don’t have housing is to provide an affordable RV space,” Dittenber said.
The housing authority will present before the Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission in March, to ask for a property rezone. If all goes well, Dittenber will add 219 RV spaces at the Farmway Village property in Caldwell. He hopes to break ground in May 2021.