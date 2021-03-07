Mike Cooley and Tom Platt, who built George’s Cycles into a Boise dynasty over the last 40 years, fell in love with riding 10-speeds when they were 15. Once they learned how to race bikes, and then bought George’s in 1981, they put the hammer down, as they say in cycling lingo.
The two Boise kids came of age in the 1970s. This was a time of huge growth in bicycling nationwide. The era brought Earth Day, back-to-nature activities like backpacking, and the Bikecentennial event in 1976, when Americans were encouraged to bike across the nation in 90 days. Two-thousand rode the whole distance.
Tom Platt remembers riding in the Bogus Basin Hill Climb for the first time. The ride features a 16-mile, grueling climb featuring 3,450 feet of vertical gain. “I was in ninth grade the first time I rode Bogus,” he said. “I rode it in blue jean cutoffs with tennis shoes and toe clips. I did it in 1 hour, 58 minutes. The next year I was more serious and did it in 1 hour and 14 minutes.”
As soon as they graduated in 1981, they borrowed money from their parents to buy George’s Cycles. They soon began to make their mark in continuing previously created bike racing events as well as coming up with new ones.
Cooley quickly showed a real talent for organizing events. First, he worked with Jim Rabdau at Ore-Ida Foods to create the Ore-Ida Women’s Challenge in 1984, which instantly became the largest international event for women, with $75,000 in prize money.
Top world-class female cyclists like Rebecca Twigg (USA), Inga Thompson (USA) Jeannie Longo (France), and Boise’s own Katrin Tobin finished on the podium at the Ore-Ida Women’s Challenge in the early years of the race. A young Kristin Armstrong competed the last year the race was held in 2002.
“There’s no question, without being able to participate in that race in 2002, I wouldn’t have been a bike racer or an Olympic gold medalist,” she said.
Cooley brought men’s national bike racing to Boise in 1986 with USA Cycling Federation National Championships. The 30-mile event featured the nation’s top male cyclists doing laps in Boise’s East End on hilly Shaw Mountain Road and Shenandoah Drive, creating great excitement for residents who could watch in lawn chairs from their front yard.
The first Downtown Twilight Criterium was held the following year. It would become an iconic Idaho event that draws 15,000-20,000 people each year. The economic impact from the single-day event exceeds $1 million.
More events were added to the race and recreation calendar. The 4 Summits Challenge, a recreational benefit ride for the town of Cascade, raised $10,000 a year for the community. The 75-mile road ride attracted about 300 cyclists a year.
The Lyle Pearson 200 is a recreational relay event with four riders taking turns riding 200 miles from Boise to Ketchum via Idaho City, Lowman, Banner Summit, Stanley and Galena Summit.
George’s also helped get the Boise Bike Patrol launched with the Boise Police Department.
Before the nonprofit Boise Bicycle Project was invented by Jimmy Halliburton, George’s did “Burgers for Bikes” events, where anyone who donated a bike for charity got a free burger at Red Robin. Through that community event, George’s donated several hundred bikes to families in need.
Now in their young 60s, Cooley and Platt plan to continue riding bikes in their retirement.
They’re both proud of the George’s legacy.
“We all have shaped and helped create Boise’s bike culture,” Cooley said. “Not only the races but the fun community events in the little towns in the mountains. It’s important to give back to those communities because they certainly feed us well and help out with our events.
“I think we’ve got as good of a cycling community as any place. It’s been great to be a part of that.”