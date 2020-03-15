At this year’s “Serve with Compassion Day,” all of the students at The Ambrose School in Meridian, grades K through 12, participated in writing a card and packing a box with a variety of items to send to a serviceman or woman serving abroad, thanks to Michele Vernon and Amy Yenor for coming up with the idea. Vernon is an administrative assistant and Yenor is the events director for the school. for the all-school Serve With Compassion Day for this year at The Ambrose School, making 600 care packages for our troops overseas.
“We worked with the Treasure Valley Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of Idaho,” said Molly Blakeman, communications manager for the school. She said the Blue Star Mothers organization provided the shipping “and advised us on what to put in the packages.”
They received 400 names of soldiers but the hands-on project netted 600 packages, so they asked the community to send them soldiers’ names and addresses who are serving away from home “and we will send them a package,” Blakeman said.
One of the school’s mottos is to “Serve with Compassion” and every year they do a school-wide event where every student can participate during a school day to serve others.
