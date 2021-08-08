Meridian PD ride

Crisis Intervention Team members Michael Panter and Ashley Horvath help Officer Chris LaFave, at left, with a subject in need of social services after a traffic stop last week.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Michael Panter and Ashley Horvath spend their days helping people in need.

The two make up the Meridian Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team. The goal of this newly-full-time program is to get people help and keep them out of the jail system.

Earlier this month, Panter responded to an Emergency Medical Services assist call for a man who was hallucinating. Panter took the man in his unmarked police car to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center.

Law enforcement officers often are the first responders to mental health crises, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This is because of a lack of mental health crisis services, according to the alliance.

A crisis intervention team can help, by connecting law enforcement with mental health providers, hospital emergency services, those struggling and their families.

Panter said the state is 10 to 15 years behind in mental health resources and population growth is putting a spotlight on that deficiency.

“I think the more that we get it out there, the less the stigma is attached to it,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments