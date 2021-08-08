We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Crisis Intervention Team members Michael Panter and Ashley Horvath help Officer Chris LaFave, at left, with a subject in need of social services after a traffic stop last week.
Michael Panter and Ashley Horvath spend their days helping people in need.
The two make up the Meridian Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team. The goal of this newly-full-time program is to get people help and keep them out of the jail system.
Earlier this month, Panter responded to an Emergency Medical Services assist call for a man who was hallucinating. Panter took the man in his unmarked police car to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center.
Law enforcement officers often are the first responders to mental health crises, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This is because of a lack of mental health crisis services, according to the alliance.
A crisis intervention team can help, by connecting law enforcement with mental health providers, hospital emergency services, those struggling and their families.
Panter said the state is 10 to 15 years behind in mental health resources and population growth is putting a spotlight on that deficiency.
“I think the more that we get it out there, the less the stigma is attached to it,” he said.