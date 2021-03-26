BOISE — Free2Succeed, the Idaho Department of Correction’s mentorship program created in 2016 to address rising recidivism rates across the state, has been moving full speed ahead since its inception, allowing former inmates the opportunity to restart with community support they may not have had access to before incarceration.
Having access to a sober, positive influence has been a game changer this time around for Melinda Chavez-Hitesman, a Free2Succeed mentor and former inmate who spent her 20s in and out of prison. She said the program helped pull her out of that cycle of incarceration. Today, she is a mentor to multiple former inmates, and she says her experience in the system is what allows her to become a lifeline for each mentee, based on individual needs.
“I was in and out of the system for a really long time and finally, I had someone take me in when I got out,” Chavez-Hitesman said. A woman she had been incarcerated with had offered to be her mentor. Upon release from prison, the mentor gave Chavez-Hitesman a ride and took her to all the places she needed to get a life started.
“That changed everything, because I never had that. I don’t have parents, I didn’t have anyone for support. When I got out, my mentor wrote me and we kept in contact,” she said. “I stepped out of prison able to get a job within a week. I had food set up the second day. I had a way to get a bike.”
The simple act of someone investing time to take her places has informed how Chavez-Hitesman mentors now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings with parole and probation officers moved primarily to Zoom, and the face-to-face contact with mentees also became more challenging with the closure of indoor seating in restaurants and cafes.
Chavez-Hitesman says she promotes “victory, not victim.”
“It’s hard to live down,” she said of her history. “And that’s why my heart is here. I have been there. I know where they’re coming from. And it’s possible to make a life out here.”