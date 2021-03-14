A lot was happening in 1972: the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal. In Northern Idaho, the Sunshine Mine disaster killed 91 men. “The French Connection” won the Oscar for best picture. Closer to home, Mamie Oliver began her 16-year career at Boise State.
Oliver, 85, was the first Black professor at the university. She taught social work, sociology and education. A first generation college student herself, Mississippi native Oliver grew a reputation as an advocate for women, children, families, and the elderly.
She came to Boise with her husband, Henry Lincoln Oliver, after he accepted the position of pastor at St. Paul’s Baptist Church. The Olivers encountered a campus, and a city, where most people were white. Mamie Oliver sought, nonetheless, to document the history of Black Idaho. She enlisted her Boise State students in this work, gathering census data and other historic records. Many of her students were from small, rural towns where they hadn’t been exposed to diverse cultures.
“I wanted to engage students in the classroom, but also beyond the classroom,” said Oliver.
Oliver has written several books, including “Blacks in Idaho’s White Press” and “Idaho Ebony: The Afro-American Presence in Idaho State History.”
Though Oliver went on to teach at other institutions, including Northwest Nazarene College, and is currently pastor at Mountain View Community Fellowship, a multicultural Boise congregation, her ties to Boise State remain strong. Oliver’s husband taught at Boise State. Her son, Jon, and daughter Sharon, graduated from Boise State with degrees in business and music, respectively. Oliver is still in touch with students she met decades ago. She’s godmother to the children of some former students.
Oliver has chaired the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force and the Council for Families and Children. Oliver led the effort to list St. Paul’s Baptist Church in the National Register of Historic Places. The building is now the Idaho Black History Museum in Julia Davis Park. Oliver received the 2020 Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society. The award — the state’s highest for history — honors those who have made significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history through professional accomplishments, public service, volunteerism or philanthropy.
‘Trailblazing Women of Idaho’
A new exhibition opened March 13 at the Idaho State Museum, “Trailblazing Women of Idaho.” It features Oliver along with more than 80 significant women from the state’s past and present.