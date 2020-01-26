Lupita Garcia, 25, started working at Black and Gray Studios tattoo shop in Nampa two years ago.
She has lived in the Treasure Valley most of her life and aims to give back to the community that has allowed her to thrive as an artist, she said.
In December 2019, Garcia collected toys from her tattoo customers to give to Nampa youth for Christmas. She gave her customers discounted tattoos if they brought a toy in.
Garcia has thousands of followers on Instagram, who all know her as “Bad Apple.”
She also has customers who travel across the state and west coast to get their tattoos from her.
The name, “Bad Apple,” started as a way anonymously sign her graffiti art and it has grown into a social media brand.
“People love it,” Garcia said. “Now people are buying the hoodies all of the time. It turned into a brand.”
Garcia had a few of her paintings shown at an art show at Boise State University during Hispanic Heritage Month, dedicated to showing local Latino art in an exhibit titled, “We Carry Inside Ourselves.”
Garcia said she may go to art school someday, but for now the plan is to keep making art in the Treasure Valley.