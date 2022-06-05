BOISE, Idaho (Feb. 25, 2022) — Timberline High School junior Luke Bousfield and senior James Liu, who earned one of two Best in Fair awards at the sixth annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair at Boise State University Feb. 25, discuss their research project.
Timberline High School junior Luke Bousfield and senior James Liu won a $1,500 second place cybersecurity award from the National Security Agency Research Directorate at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Ga.
Their project, “Novel Search Algorithms To Efficiently Solve the Shortest Vector Problem in Post-Quantum Cryptography,” garnered one of two Best in Fair awards at the Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair Feb. 25 at Boise State University. The feat earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to Regeneron ISEF from Idaho STEM Action Center, which stages three regional Idaho Science and Engineering Fairs each spring.
About a fourth of all the projects competing at Regeneron ISEF won an award this year. There were 1,750 finalists representing 1,410 projects from 63 countries, regions and territories at the fair.
The NSA Research Directorate is one of the most established research organizations in the U.S. intelligence community. As a world leader in science and technology, the organization engages with leading industries, universities, and national laboratories to advance core competencies and leverage work in overlapping disciplines. The ISEF Special Awards recognize exceptional research that demonstrates world-class skills in mathematics, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, physics, and neuroscience while promoting research that can assure and protect cyberspace.