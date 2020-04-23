Soon after moving to Nampa at 7 years old, Luis Granados found himself affiliated with a gang.
The Idaho native said the group’s actions were relatively harmless, since they were just children. This changed as they got older.
“We were little kids back then, and we called ourselves a gang. But we really didn’t do much — just a bunch of knuckleheads up to no good,” Granados said. “Within a few years, though, that’s when kind of the true violence and those criminal activities really started.”
In 2005, when Granados was 15, he was introduced to a Nampa-based organization called the Original Gangster’s Basic Academy of Delinquency, or OG’s BAD, an alternative school for at-risk youth founded a year earlier by Steve Torrano. It was a place where even rival gang members could come together without fear of fighting or retaliation; it was neutral ground.
Granados joined its after-school job program, which allowed him to gain work experience and get paid. He later enrolled in GED classes there after dropping out of high school at 17.
But once he left the organization with his GED certificate at 17, he returned to being heavily involved in the gang. Although, he still kept in contact with the OG’s BAD, continuing to participate in the recreational activities, or stopping by for help on a job application.
Some time later, Granados eventually found his life at a crossroads.
“When I was 19, I actually ended up getting incarcerated for about a year. I was facing some real serious time; I was looking at 15 years in prison,” Granados said. “But the judge … gave me an opportunity to kind of redeem myself.”
And Granados took it.
He was put on felony probation following his release. Granados said that was when he decided to return to OG’s BAD.
Granados became a tutor and mentor with the organization, which currently is located at 1703 3rd St. N. in Nampa. But his greatest achievement within the nonprofit, now known as the Breaking Chains Academy of Development, came in 2018 when he became its executive director. A position that enables him help others choose a better way of life.
“If it wasn’t for this program — and I know this sounds cliche — I really do believe that I would be in prison at the moment, or if it wasn’t prison, I’d be dead,” he said. “That was the route I was going, and that’s why my passion runs so deep. … (These kids) don’t know any better. When you grow up a certain way, you think that’s normal. It’s up to us to break that cycle, and show that that’s not normal — that’s not normal at all.”