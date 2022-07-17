Luis Cruz, a career and technical student from Nampa won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 22-23.
Cruz, a student at Idaho Center of Advanced Technology in Nampa, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Carpentry.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday night, June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena, which was sponsored by partner Frontdoor Inc. with keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV.