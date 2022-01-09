The New Year’s Day Rose Parade featured a float that was designed in part by a Nampa woman who’s been helping with the Lutheran Hour Ministries float for 38 years.
Linda Varnes, an art instructor at Treasure Valley Community College, said a local icon inspired her design for this year’s float, entitled “Jesus Teaches.” The float features a cross on a high cliff, similar to the cross at Table Rock, overlooking Boise. A waterfall flows and forest animals watch as Jesus encourages 12 modern day disciples with a message of Good News. Trail markers note words of joy, peace, love, hope and kindness. The Idaho-inspired setting was part of the design submitted by Varnes.
Varnes began helping with the floats when she lived in California and has continued to help even after 20 years of living in Idaho. In an email prior to the parade, she said she planned on attending this year as one of 4,000 Petal Pusher volunteers who decorate between six and eight floats each year.
The Rose Parade, which is 133 years old, was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Varnes said this year’s Lutheran Hour Ministries’ float fits in well with the overall parade theme of ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’
“Jesus is still teaching us, through the pandemic, he’s teaching us kindness and joy and patience,” Varnes said.
