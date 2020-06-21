When Linda Peterson and her husband moved to the area nine years ago, she was a bit restless. Retired, she wanted to do something, and thought she might be able to help out in hospice work as a volunteer. As she finished up and handed in her paperwork at a local hospice, the woman at the desk asked if she knew anybody who sews. “I have someone who wants bears made out of the clothes of their deceased loved one,” the woman said.
Peterson had found her new calling.
“My mom had taught me to sew when I was big enough to reach the pedals on the sewing machine,” Peterson said. She found a pattern she’d kept from making bears for her own kids when they were little and … the rest is history.
She’s been making the bears for Keystone Hospice for the past 3+ years and has tallied more than 850. “It takes me about and hour and a half to do a bear,” Peterson said. “It’s a lot of fun for me.”
While most items of clothing that become bears are blouses or shirts, Peterson said every once in a while she’ll get a blanket or a pair of pants. Once, she got a request to make bears for all of a deceased grandpa’s grandkids with specific instructions. “They wanted the bears to be wearing denim pants with pockets. When they were done they stuck sticks of Juicy Fruit gum in the pockets. That’s what their grandpa always did for them,” she said.
Another time, a family requested the bears all had mustaches. “I had fake fur and put little white mustaches on them,” Peterson said. “Little things make a big difference.”
Mostly, though, she doesn’t know her clients or anything about them, unless they send her a thank-you note or pictures of the bears with their new owners. “I try to be anonymous,” she said. “This is just kind of my way of giving back. There is no charge for the bears.”
Peterson said she thinks she knows why the bears hold so much meaning for those left behind.
“Somebody told me once that it gives them something physical to hold on to,” she said.