Leora Murphy was crowned by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as a shot-giving superhero and lauded with an award and new title: “2020 Immunization Champion.” Murphy, one of nine receiving the award in Idaho, has been a nurse for three decades and has worked at her current job as assistant vaccination coordinator at Saltzer Health in Nampa for about five years. She said she owes her dedication and passion for her profession to a nurse named Carol — and more than a couple dozen surgeries.
“I had a cleft palette and a cleft lip when I was born,” Murphy said, “and I had a lot of surgeries. When I was 6 I had a nurse named Carol. She was there for me ... and she would bring her charts in and watch cartoons with us. She made it fun. At 6, I’d probably had 12 surgeries.”
Murphy was one of the first three patients in the U.S. to get the cleft palette and cleft lip surgeries, she said. “My mom always jokes that ‘my daughter’s in the medical books.’”
In total, she ended up having about 25 spread out over a number of years. “And now kids are getting the surgeries completed before they go to preschool,” Murphy said. But it was nurse Carol who she remembers best.
“I said, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be a nurse like Carol and help other people.’”
Today, as an immunization nurse, she tries to help children through the shot process. She said it can be effective to distract or in some way get your child to relax a bit and breathe. Murphy has come up with her own method.
“I tell them to blow a raspberry at their parents or brothers and sisters — they think it’s hilarious that they get to blow raspberries at their parents.” Murphy was lauded for her raspberry-giving advice. In her official Immunization Champion certificate, it says:
“When administering vaccine to young children she loves to have them blow ‘raspberries’ at their parents or siblings to distract, evoke laughter, and relax the child. Leora’s skill and speed while administering vaccine shortens the time the child is anxious and often, the child is surprised the administration is over, rather than being tearful.”
Now, she said, kids come in and ask her, “’Do I get to blow raspberries today?’”