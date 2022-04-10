“At 6 feet, 6 inches tall, He was a big teddy bear who loved Idaho. If you saw him in person, you knew that the cameras couldn’t capture his tall loving spirit,” the petition said.
According to KTVB, Gebert was “a man of great charity.” He would help host different events and fundraisers within the community. Gebert also worked for 30 years at the KTVB station, and was known for his famous mustache and khaki pants.
“One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars,” KTVB said in an article about Gebert. “He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.”
Petition organizers said they wish April to be the month to honor Gebert because Idaho Gives — a fundraiser designed to raise money and awareness for Idaho’s nonprofit organizations — is periodically hosted the last week of April and is something that Gebert was known to participate in.
“Everyone usually knows that April Showers Bring May Flowers,” the petition says. “So it seems right that from April 1st to 30th, a month of looking back on Larry’s efforts will help us prepare for each Summer season that lies ahead.”