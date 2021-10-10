Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk are celebrating 50 years as community entertainers. Their swan song performance will be 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village Retirement Community. The event is free. For the health and safety of Touchmark’s residents, and the public, attendees are required to wear a mask.
Just like an old married couple, these two literally finish the other one’s sentences. And why not? They’ve been together for 50 years, entertaining in bars and at proms, galas and parties — and everywhere in-between. Sally Tibbs on vocals and Kevin Kirk on keyboards presented their final public bow at a performance 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village Retirement Community. The duo will then perform — for residents of the retirement community only, twice a month.
“It was always about our audience,” said Tibbs. “We stayed humble. … We had not chosen music; music chose us. We literally took our gift of music to every single person in that audience.”
“It’s like we’re Uber drivers and we’re taking people to their musical destination,” Kirk said. “It’s wonderful, cathartic. You’re transported to a better place.
“People became our friends, not just our fans,” he said.
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.