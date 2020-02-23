The 2020 Valentine for AIDS silent auction event at Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise took place Thursday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 16 — and was, as always, a sweet success.

“Our grand total for this year was over $27,500!” said Kent Collins, Flying M Coffeehouse owner.

More than 250 artists participate in the annual event that is a fundraiser for SNAP — Safety Network for AIDS Program. It was started 27 years ago in 1994 by then-owners Lisa and Kevin Myers — “to foster local love and awareness.”

Since 2011, Collins has been at the M’s helm in Boise, while the Myers’ branched out to Nampa and opened the Flying M Coffeegarage. But when this event rolls around, everyone pitches in, and Kevin and Lisa are there alongside Collins at the auction’s closing bell.

“Being able to actually make a difference in the community is an amazing feeling,” Collins said. “My staff plays a huge part in the success of the event; it’s awesome to see them become so involved as well.

“Last year, we passed the half-million dollar mark of money raised. If you stop and actually think about a little coffee shop being able to raise that much money, it kind of blows your mind.”

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

