The 2020 Valentine for AIDS silent auction event at Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise took place Thursday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 16 — and was, as always, a sweet success.
“Our grand total for this year was over $27,500!” said Kent Collins, Flying M Coffeehouse owner.
More than 250 artists participate in the annual event that is a fundraiser for SNAP — Safety Network for AIDS Program. It was started 27 years ago in 1994 by then-owners Lisa and Kevin Myers — “to foster local love and awareness.”
Since 2011, Collins has been at the M’s helm in Boise, while the Myers’ branched out to Nampa and opened the Flying M Coffeegarage. But when this event rolls around, everyone pitches in, and Kevin and Lisa are there alongside Collins at the auction’s closing bell.
“Being able to actually make a difference in the community is an amazing feeling,” Collins said. “My staff plays a huge part in the success of the event; it’s awesome to see them become so involved as well.
“Last year, we passed the half-million dollar mark of money raised. If you stop and actually think about a little coffee shop being able to raise that much money, it kind of blows your mind.”