Karissa Patterson and Amanda Dillon joined forces to lead a Facebook group in sewing vital medical masks for health care professionals even before it was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control that everyone should wear them to contain the coronavirus.
“We first started making the masks before there was even a need,” Dillon said. But the need became great practically overnight. “Some of the clinics were out of masks altogether,” she said. “They were using bandannas, scarves. When Saint Al’s saw there was going to be a shortage, they reached out, too.”
The Treasure Valley Medical Mask Sewing group has grown to more than 1,600 members and they supply free masks to nursing homes, VA hospitals, and medical and dental clinics, to name a few. In addition, they have supplied at least 1,000 masks to Saint Alphonsus.
Patterson said she dug deep in her own pocket at first, spending more than $1,000 on fabric and other materials, but soon her friends began chipping in. Now, most of the funding is coming from a GoFundMe page she set up.
In addition to helping others by providing added protection to those battling on the front lines of the coronavirus, Dillon said there are other benefits to making the masks. “It’s really helped people mentally to have something to do, to not feel so alone, to know they are helping their community.”
Patterson said she is bowled over by all of the makers who are burning up their sewing machines and churning out dozens of masks a day.
“Really, I’m just the general for the army, just making sure my troops have what they need to go into battle,” Patterson said. “And they are amazing.”