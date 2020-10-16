June Pack, 91, volunteered as a poll worker in Ada County for 55 years. This year, she finally retired her post as chief judge at a Meridian precinct, passing the duties on to her daughter.
“I just like doing it,” Pack said during a ceremony last month honoring her years of service. “I’m a people person. My husband was in the Navy, so you just do things you need to. … You just do it.”
Pack was one of the longest-serving volunteers ever in Ada County. The novel coronavirus is at least partially the reason for Park’s retirement. That, combined with bad knees — “It’s kind of hard to sit for 18 hours,” she said — convinced Park to call it quits at her son’s recommendation.
Pack recalled fond memories of elections days. One year, her precinct rented a one-man band — some stayed after voting to enjoy the music. Her kids would often visit and bring gelato.
Overall, the process has become much easier in recent years, with new technology, Pack said.
“You don’t know what voting is,” she tells younger poll workers, recalling the days when votes had to be counted by hand.