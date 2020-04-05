Josh Harrison, Jennifer Walz and Stacey Leavitt-Wilson are three local community administrators for Ada and Canyon County COVID-19 Mutual Aid subgroups. The original group, which was set up on Facebook, exploded with members and necessarily split into subgroups so that those of need could better contact those who could help them.
Josh Harrison, a woodworker by trade, said he has been spending a lot of time trying to connect those in need with the help and/or goods they are looking for. “I usually spend half my day or better doing it.”
Harrison lives with his wife, 11-year-old daughter and mother-in-law and said it’s all about staying safe while helping others. “It’s good to see we’ve got these members in the community actively helping one another. A big thing for me is that we’re not overloaded with negativity.”
“My heart and background has always been working with kids,” said Jennifer Walz, who has been helping as an admin with the Ada County group from almost its inception.
“It’s a full-time job,” she said. “I’m a night owl, so I take the night shift.”
Stacey Leavitt-Wilson is an admin for Canyon County. “Honestly, I’m just a mom,” Leavitt-Wilson said. “For me, it was more about helping those who needed help ... because people are scared. They don’t know what to believe. I thought, ‘I’ve gotta do something. I can’t just sit here and do nothing.’
“I guess in the beginning, many felt like it was this grand apocalyptic thing, but the fears have come down from that,” Leavitt-Wilson said. “Now, we just don’t know how long this is going to last. We have to take it day by day. In my heart, it doesn’t do any good to fear the unknown.”