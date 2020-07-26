Show business folks have a saying: The show must go on.
But with the fluctuating COVID-19-related restrictions regarding crowd size and which businesses can be open, that can be a tall order, like Empire State Building tall.
Luckily for Story Story Late-Night fans, Artistic Director Jodi Eichelberger has learned not only to go with the flow, but to have a backup plan in his pocket.
Eichelberger has been keeping the popular event alive, moving it from a live in-person event to a virtual one so that anyone who wants to, can still “attend” safely.
So there will be a video premiere of June’s event, “The Blob,” through a Facebook watch party, for July’s Story Story Late-Night. That is slated for 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, for ages 18 and over. It’s free, but donations will be gladly appreciated.
You can also watch it on your own time on YouTube.
And in August, Eichelberger is planning on going to an outdoor venue with “The Forbidden Planet” show set to be at the Old Idaho Pen.
For details on the next two events, visit the Facebook page.