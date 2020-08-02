It began with a call in the middle of the night, but not one you answer with a phone. Jim Kern said he was awoken at 3 a.m. one morning in 2008, “and God said ‘You need to do something to help the veterans.’” And that was the inauspicious beginning of Brave Hearts of Idaho. Formerly under the umbrella of the Idaho Veterans Assistance League, it is now a recognized 501©3 nonprofit in its own right, said Kern, who, along with wife Noreen, founded the organization in 2008.
To date, the organization, through donations and grants, has doled out “well over half a million” said Kern. That support has helped 725 veteran families in Idaho who were in dire need of financial assistance. On Tuesday, July 14, the Elks Lodge 139 in Nampa gifted the organization with a $2,500 donation. The Elks asked that the funds be used to help veterans in the Mountain Home and Weiser areas.
Here’s how it works: The organization comes to the rescue of veterans in critical financial need, who may be facing eviction, or losing their utilities. Veterans can apply for a $500 one-time grant. Applications are verified by the Brave Hearts board and funds are usually released to the veteran in need within 24 hours. Any veteran in need can contact the organization for help, Kern said.