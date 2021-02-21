HOMEDALE — Residents throughout the Treasure Valley and the world are anxiously awaiting their COVID-19 vaccinations. For some who are eligible, they have no idea where to go or who to turn to in order to schedule their vaccinations.
Across the county Latinos are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 compared to white people and are hospitalized for the virus at higher rates, yet demographic data among people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine show lower rate of vaccinations in areas with large populations of Black and Latino residents.
Jesus Blanco, outreach supervisor for Terry Reilly Health Services is here to help vaccinate those populations. He worked with the rest of Terry Reilly’s staff to set up vaccination clinics in rural and Latino dominated areas of the Treasure Valley.
Terry Reilly has hosted clinics at the senior center in Melba, in Marsing and Homedale Middle School, all to help reach underserved populations.
“It is all about access,” said Tami Fife, chief operating officer for Terry Reilly. “We are making sure the vaccine is accessible across the community to anyone that wants it. So (we are taking) it to where people live, work and worship.”
At the Homedale Middle School vaccination clinic earlier this month, Blanco was busy scheduling recipients for their second inoculation. The vaccination clinic distributed doses to one hundred residents and is set to return when they are all due for their second dose.