Jerry Haines, a veteran volunteer at Heart ‘n Home Hospice, was named one of four in the nation in the Volunteers are the Foundation of Hospice awards. His award was presented Nov. 5 at the NHPCO Interdisciplinary Conference at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.
The awards, doled out by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, are given to four outstanding hospice volunteers “who best reflect the universal concept of volunteerism in its truest sense — serving as an inspiration to others.”
Gerald “Jerry” Haines, born in 1936, has dedicated his life to service. He spent 25 years serving his country, retiring at age 41 as a Major in the Army National Guard. His civilian life has been filled with opportunities to help others including volunteering with his church, local senior center and veteran advocacy groups. Haines began his service with Heart ‘n Home Hospice in 2014.
A retired U.S. Major, he gave to his fellow country and fellowmen and in his work now, gives support to Veterans facing end of life.
He also participates in We Honor Veterans Pinning and Recognition ceremonies — events dedicated to honoring the service of veterans in hospice care. Haines arrives at each event in full dress uniform, thanks the veteran for their service, salutes the veteran and pins an American Flag on their shirt. He often follows up with return visits.
“I’ve never been involved in something so amazing as to honor someone for what they’ve done,” said Haines.