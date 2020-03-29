Jeremy and Heather Smith decided that instead of filling up their own larder, they would try to make a difference in the community.
“We were at the store and saw everybody hoarding everything and we decided we would do something different,” said Jeremy Smith.
He and his wife, Heather, spent about $80 on sandwich and lunch makings — peanut butter, loaves of bread, fruit, chips and drinks — and we made 60 lunches,” he said.
He posted a photo on Facebook with a note that said: “60 lunches, more to come. No judgement, you don’t even have to answer the door. My wife and I will drop them at your door and text you when we leave. We are all in this together, let’s help each other out.”
That was on a Sunday night. By Monday morning, the post had been shared over 1,000 times. By Wednesday, that had doubled.
What was their motivation? “We haven’t always been in the best position; now we’re in a pretty good position,” he said.
“All we hear is the negative stuff now. I don’t believe that coronavirus is a threat to our society ... maybe I’m wrong, I don’t know. But if we can jump in and help, I’m happy to do it.”