The story of Freedom Bound Hounds begins with a dog named Alabama.
In the summer of 2019, Jenny Carlisle and Katie Dace were part of a Facebook group that posted high risk dogs and dogs that were facing euthanasia.
One post in particular caught their attention — Alabama. Katie immediately called Jenny and the two mobilized to save Alabama. Sadly, three weeks after Alabama was rescued she passed away. But in those last three weeks of Alabama’s life, she was in a safe, warm, cozy home surrounded by people who loved her dearly.
After Alabama died, Katie and Jenny decided to honor her by making another trip to the shelter she came from in South Texas. They flew down, rented a van, loaded it up with 32 dogs and drove back to Boise.
They placed all 32 dogs with foster families immediately, then got them into forever homes within a few weeks. Katie and Jenny were hooked and thus, Freedom Bound Hounds was born.
“It’s something that people here just can’t wrap their minds around. It’s so horrible,” said Jenny. “Dogs just run sick and strays are on the street and it’s just accepted as part of the community. It’s absolutely crazy.”
In 2020, the first year as an official nonprofit, Freedom Bound Hounds placed 160 dogs with their forever homes. In 2021, they placed 200 dogs.
While it all started with Alabama, in so many ways Freedom Bound Hounds is just getting started.
If you’re interested in fostering, volunteering, or adopting, visit freedomboundhounds.com to get started. You can also visit their website to see a list of current needs and send donations straight to Freedom Bound Hounds via venmo (@freedomboundhounds) or their Amazon wishlist.
This story originally appeared in From Boise, a free weekly newsletter about people, places, history and happenings in Boise. Read & subscribe at fromboise.com.