In the midst of a pandemic, social uprising, economic whiplash, and an upcoming presidential election the likes of no other — every day can bring a sense of disconnection and despair. But children give us hope. They epitomize a resolute belief in life, love and humanity.
The inaugural 2C Kids Week, an event that stemmed from the 2C Kids Succeed effort spearheaded last year meant to focus on the successful futures of youth in our community, culminates today.
The weeklong event was designed to inspire the next generation and remind all “that hope lives here,” said Jean Mutchie, 2C Kids Succeed founder. The community was invited to participate and post photos online with the hashtag #2CKids.
For seven days, the focus was on hope, through murals, notes, “heART” walks, and a youth-led discussion — all in a collaborative effort to elevate connection across 2C communities. In the “intense” discussion, said Mutchie, teens talked about their heroes. There were no superheroes mentioned, she said; instead, they listed “somebody who has your back or ‘somebody I can trust.’”
Mutchie said that bringing the community together was a team effort. Several sponsors supported the week, including the cities of Nampa and Caldwell, local colleges, health systems, businesses, the Boys & Girls Club and the Idaho Press.
“Our kids need to know, now more than ever, that we have their back and there is always hope,” said Mutchie. “Leaving this permanent mark of hope in our community makes me feel better in these uncertain times,” she said. The overarching goal of the project was simply “that our kids feel seen, feel heard and know that the community in which they live has hope, to root kids in the reality we all have purpose. … It’s an affirmation that they believe every child matters,” Mutchie said. “That was the magic. … It was incredible to see people coming together.”