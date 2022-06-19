Jamie Lange and Mary Mandell, both yoga instru ctors who’ve taught at a variety of local studios and programs over the years, launched Yoga for Good in 2016 with the idea of combining community and support for good works with the power of yoga. “Mary and I studied together at the same yoga school, and became just like instant sisters,” Lange said. “We looked around our world and said, ‘We’ve got to do something better.’”
Yoga for Good first launched with a fundraiser in the Linen District for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “Then we found Payette Brewery, and they have been so incredibly generous working with us,” Lange said.
The brewpub donates its space, and moves out all the usual furniture to transform it into an airy and spacious temporary yoga studio. That allows all the proceeds from the by-donation monthly yoga classes to go to the designated nonprofit.
Six years later, through a pandemic and all the ups and downs of the world, Yoga for Good has now benefited 50 different local nonprofits, raising roughly $15,000. “We obviously couldn’t do that without the generosity of the community,” Lange said. When the yoga class ends, the bar opens.
A typical Saturday morning at Yoga for Good draws about 25 participants, for what Lange calls an “all-levels, slow-flow, deep breathing, communal healing class.” Yoga for Good has a Facebook page with 345 “likes,” and is on Instagram at yogaforgood_id.
“Just come with an open mind and an open heart and bring a mat,” Lange said. “And if you want to donate, cool.”
“What yoga teaches us is that we are all one,” she said. “And if we miss the opportunity to realize that, then we are going to crumble apart into all these different pieces.”
Payette Brewing hosts monthly by-donation class for charity