In March, with new cases of COVID-19 pouring onto the state’s coronavirus website and into state hospitals, J. Brian Scott and his team at Caldwell’s Reyco Systems decided to use their technology to help healthcare workers. Normally, the company supports the food industry exclusively — it specializes in what’s called “ultraviolet germicidal irradiation,” a process that uses a certain type of UV light to kill germs on raw food products and other surfaces. Reyco Systems produces wands and racks of lights for their clients in the food production industry.
But some researchers have also experimented with using the technology to sanitize the N95 masks healthcare workers wear to protect themselves from exposure to the new coronavirus. The masks are in short supply, so if they can be recycled, it’s helpful to healthcare workers.
One of Reyco Systems’ employees knew Gov. Brad Little personally, and that started a dialogue between the state and the company, J. Brian Scott, a sales and marketing manager for the company, told the Idaho Press.
Eventually, the company began to loan the technology to hospitals across Idaho, free of charge.
“It’s just a very small part of our business,” he said. “But we’ve got a few folks that are dedicated to doing this just because we’re trying to do our part to help out when we can.”