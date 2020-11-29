“I will grow strong again.” The Latin word for this phrase is: “Reviresco.” It is also the motto of the Maxwell family, said Hallie Maxwell, an artist who is working on an installation of the same name. It is a project of which she is enlisting the help of people in the community to fulfill: the goal is to fill a space with 1,000 handmade paper cranes. It will be a growing garden inside the Surel’s Place Green Box, a World War II mobile field office the organization uses to exhibit art.
Anyone who wishes to participate by contributing some of the paper cranes can do so. There is a drop-off box behind the Green Box, and Maxwell will periodically harvest cranes from it and add to the garden installation. You can peek through the Green Box windows to watch the progress. Fairy lights illuminate the installation at night, so you can even stop by after work. The installation runs through March 14, 2021.
Maxwell is a Japanese American artist and said according to a Japanese legend, whoever folds 1,000 paper cranes will be granted a wish.
“We have all faced difficulty during these trying times, but what is important now is how we overcome trouble and heal together,” said Maxwell in her artist statement. “My intention and wish is for the cranes to heal the wounds of our local communities. I believe that people need a symbol of hope during this time and historically one of the greatest symbols of hope is a garden.”