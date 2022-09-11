...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Grady Noble’s performance in the International Olympiad Championships single-handedly put the state of Idaho in 9th place in the overall medal standings for all divisions (Elementary through High School).
North Junior High Schooler competes, wins gold medals
The International History Olympiad took place July 25 through Aug. 1, 2022, in Princeton, New Jersey and New York City, New York. The best and brightest history students from around the world (representing 28 U.S. states and 17 countries) competed in a variety of buzzer-based quiz events, historical simulations, games, written exams and more. Grady Noble, an incoming 8th grader at North Junior High School in Boise, competed as the first ever representative from the state of Idaho in the Olympiad.
Noble won a total of four gold medals including a gold in the Written Exam (one of the of the top three competitions) as well finishing just out of the medals (4th) in four additional events. Grady finished the Olympiad Championships in 7th place overall in the Middle School Division. In addition, his performance single-handedly put the state of Idaho in 9th place in the overall medal standings for all divisions (Elementary through High School). Idaho finished ahead of states such as Florida, Texas and Massachusetts as well as countries such as Australia, the Philippines and Singapore in the medal count.