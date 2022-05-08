NAMPA — Jay Bowen’s service dog, Normandy, might know his mannerisms better than his wife of 25 years. Recently, the Nampa resident started having seizures and Normandy already knows the signs.
Bowen, who served as a Marine in Arizona and Iraq, stood in the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa on Tuesday, wearing a black beanie and a black Marine Corps sweatshirt. He instructed Normandy, a black lab, to sit by his side.
“He helps me in every way, just to enjoy life, on a daily basis. He makes me laugh,” said Bowen, who has had Normandy for a little over two years. “It’s the closest bond you can really have.”
Bowen had an interesting path to Normandy. A client of his dad’s ended up contacting Gina Esoldi, program director at Next Steps Service Dogs.
“He knew that I was going through some stuff,” Bowen said. “My dad got me in contact with Gina.”
Esoldi gave a presentation to the crowd of veterans gathered at the Warhawk Museum’s monthly Kilroy Coffee Klatch. At Next Steps Service Dogs, Esoldi selects and trains assistance dogs for veterans, primarily those with post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury.
Next Steps is based in San Diego and just celebrated 10 years. The organization has certified around 150 service dog teams, primarily with veterans, though there are a few first responder teams, she said.
Normandy came to Bowen already trained, but he still trains him every day.
But for veterans like Bowen who have seizures, a service dog can bring peace of mind. What dogs can do is “amazing,” Bowen said.
“He knows me pretty good now,” Bowen said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.