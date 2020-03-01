Eagle High School seniors Kalli Falck and Marjorie Dehlin on Feb. 6 presented proposed legislation to ban smoking and vaping in cars and in the presence of minors.
The bill cleared the House Health and Welfare Committee and could return for a full hearing this session, Idaho Education News reported.
“As students we witness firsthand the harmful effects of minors exposure to secondhand smoke,” Falk told the committee, according to EdNews. “And we are aware of the vaping epidemic overtaking our schools.”
Falck, Dehlin and classmates Summer Young and Jake Mesecher are among four of five groups of students at Eagle High working on crafting legislation for their American Government senior projects.
The vaping proposal was actually written by students who graduated the year before. It was printed as a bill last year, but so late in the session it didn’t get a hearing, teacher Mark Snodgrass told EdNews.
With a rewrite, and help from Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, the seniors decided to pick up fighting for the legislation that upper classmates left behind.